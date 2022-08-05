UrduPoint.com

Work On Nursing College Lakki Marwat To Be Started Soon: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start work soon on the construction of the mega project of Nursing College Lakki Marwat and asked them to submit a work plan by next week.

Presiding over a meeting in this regard, the commissioner was informed that the site of the proposed nursing college is stretching over 318 kanals and would be built at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion rupees. In this regard Rs 209 million rupees have been released.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar, District Health Officer(DHO) Lakki Marwat Dr Abdu Gul, Senior Project Manager National Logistics Cell Colonel Shehryar, officials of Lalazar Consultants and representatives of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

He said that coordinated efforts would be made to complete the project and a meeting would be held with provincial authorities to release remaining funds so that the work on the project could be completed soon.

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan said that it was an important college which would help eradicate backwardness of southern districts as the youth of the area would get an opportunity to learn the skill of nursing, and enable them to earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

He said that the health department was already facing shortage of nursing staff and female staff and with the establishment of this college, that deficiency would be overcome.

He said that there was no shortage of talent among the people of southern districts, but they lacked opportunities and this particular college would serve as the best platform for them to serve the masses.

