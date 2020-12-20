Work on ongoing power projects to be completed soon in Skardu; says CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan during the briefing about the ongoing development projects in Baltistan said that we had to change the system and had to improve the planning of development works at the government level.

Projects would be completed on time and delays would be avoided year after year, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan,adding that a policy would be formulated for the payment of previous arrears.

The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan further said that work on ongoing projects for permanent solution of power load shedding in Skardu would be expedited and major power projects for Skardu would be started soon.

He said that new projects would be launched keeping in view the available resources and the need of the people.There was a throw forward of Rs 89 billion and ADP would improve the cycle to reduce.