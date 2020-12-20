UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Ongoing Power Projects To Be Completed Soon In Skardu; Says CM GB

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Work on ongoing power projects to be completed soon in Skardu; says CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan during the briefing about the ongoing development projects in Baltistan said that we had to change the system and had to improve the planning of development works at the government level.

Projects would be completed on time and delays would be avoided year after year, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan,adding that a policy would be formulated for the payment of previous arrears.

The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan further said that work on ongoing projects for permanent solution of power load shedding in Skardu would be expedited and major power projects for Skardu would be started soon.

He said that new projects would be launched keeping in view the available resources and the need of the people.There was a throw forward of Rs 89 billion and ADP would improve the cycle to reduce.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Government Billion

Recent Stories

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

21 minutes ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

21 minutes ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

1 hour ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.