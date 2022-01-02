Work on organic orchard model farms in progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government is working to establish organic orchard model farms in different districts of south Punjab to improve per acre income using a methodology inter-cropping to grow fruits and vegetables For the purpose the promotion of organic orchard model farms has been introduced in districts Vehari, Bahawalpur and Layyah.

According to deputy secretary agriculture South Punjab Asif Raza, the inter-cropping would help generate income of Rs 0.

8 million to Rs 1million annually.

He hinted that there would be minimum cost on production in these organic orchards. He hoped that the step would surely facilitate small land holder farmers.

Asif said citizens would also find pesticide free and pure fruits and vegetables through technology.

It is to be mentioned here that in south Punjab, the number of small farmers is in millions and this sort of smart farming is important for peasants to eke out handsome earning.