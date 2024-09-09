- Home
Work On Passport Office In Wazirabad To Be Started After Budget's Allocation: Minister Of Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Minister of Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, informed the National Assembly on Monday that work on the passport office in District Wazirabad would commence soon following the allocation of the budget
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Minister of Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, informed the National Assembly on Monday that work on the passport office in District Wazirabad would commence soon following the allocation of the budget.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the absence of a passport office in District Wazirabad, he that the Ministry of Interior had no objections to the establishment of the office but the project had been delayed due to the lack of budget allocation.
