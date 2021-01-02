Work on Peshawar Revival Project continues: Minister

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan Saturday denied the news published in section of media regarding the Peshawar Revival Project and said that there was a strong link between different departments regarding this project and work continued without any delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan Saturday denied the news published in section of media regarding the Peshawar Revival Project and said that there was a strong link between different departments regarding this project and work continued without any delay.

He said that provincial and Federal departments were doing their job well in this regard. He denied the news that work on Peshawar Revival project has been stopped.

He said, work was underway to lay down the pipeline and fiber net cable for Sui Gas as required.

In this regard, Asif Khan said that under the Revival Peshawar project, Rs 22 million was given to the Tehsil Municipal Administrator and Rs 3.2 million was provided by the Gas Department for the work of Sui Gas while Rs 2 million for laying the fiber net cable.

He said that all the work was being done and all the departments were fulfilling their responsibilities in an efficient manner.