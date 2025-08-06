Open Menu

Work On Peshawar Safe City Project Progressing At Urgent Pace: Police Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman

The construction work has started for an installation of high-resolution cameras at 125 key locations under Peshawar's safe city project, expected to be completed within six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The construction work has started for an installation of high-resolution cameras at 125 key locations under Peshawar's safe city project, expected to be completed within six months.

The ongoing work includes excavation, concrete filling and erecting poles. These cameras will have the capacity to store 30 days (one month) of footage, said the KP police spokesman in a statement here.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October this year. The Primary objective of this initiative is to ensure effective prevention of terrorism, street crimes, and other criminal activities in Peshawar.

On the recommendations of IGP KP Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial government approved the long-delayed Safe City Project, which had been pending for several years. Work officially began on it last month.

In addition, surveys for the project in the terrorism-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat have also been completed. The official launch of the project in these districts will take place on August 11, 2025, with cameras to be installed at 86 locations in DI Khan, 83 in Bannu, and 41 in Lakki Marwat.

In Peshawar, under this project, excavation, concrete pouring, and steel fixing for pole installations have been largely completed at 105 high-priority locations.

According to statistics, in Hayatabad, a posh locality of Peshawar, pole fixing has been largely finalized. So far, 78% of the excavation work has been completed, and 67% of the steel-fixing and pole assembly has been done.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed has once again reiterated his commitment to establish a province-wide policing network based on modern technology, enabling citizens to conduct business and daily activities in a peaceful environment, ultimately paving the way for progress and prosperity.

It is hoped that this mega project related to security measures will soon reach completion and prove to be a milestone in restoring Peshawar as a cradle of peace.

