Work on Pindi dams to be completed by 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Five dams which were being constructed to overcome the issue of water scarcity in Rawalpindi would be completed by 2023, said Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here Sunday.

The Minister told APP that work on Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Mohra Dam, Mujahid Dam and Chahan Dam is in full swing while Punjab government has also allocated an amount in the 2021-22 ADP for the completion of the projects.

Sarwar said that after the completion of work, it is expected that dams would irrigate around 30,000 acres agriculture land resulting increase in crops.

The Minister that work on Chahan dam has been finished and it would provide water to 42 Union Councils of the district including Kotha Kalan, Lakhan, hak Jalal u Din, Dhamial, Mohri and others.

He said that work on ring road project would be started soon.

