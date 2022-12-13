Work on plantation from dew starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The forest department Punjab has started working on dew planting in desert and water-scarce areas.

A statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Conservator Saqib Mahmood said an alternative solution of irrigated planting had become inevitable.

He said a briefing on methods of growing plants from dew was being prepared, adding that no such experiments had been conducted in Pakistan to grow plants from dew.

He said the forest department would be the first one to adopt this method and itwould enable extensive plantation in water-scarce areas and deserts as well.