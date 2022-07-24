Work on Potohar hospital to be completed soon: CEO Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Lubna Ishaq has said that despite financial constraints, 97 per cent work of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ), Hospital Potohar Town, had been completed to help ailing sections of the society.

The CEO told APP that due to the upsurge in prices, the project's cost has also been increased, and the revised PC-1 at the estimated cost of Rs 1149.68 was being forwarded to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab for the completion of the project at the earliest.

Dr Lubna informed that earlier, the provincial government had approved the project's cost at Rs. Rs.656.

28 million, out of which Rs 460.87 million had been spent on the construction of the site, released Rs 473.319 mln so far by the Provincial Development Working Party.

Dr Faiza added that the government had released an amount of Rs 50 mln in 2021-22 for the purchase of equipment, out of which Rs 49.65 had been utilised of the total 182.70 approved for the revenue site.

Dr Lubna said that modern healthcare facilities, including emergency, surgery, and indoor and outdoor patient departments, would be set up, which were still unavailable in any tehsil level hospital.

The CEO hoped that the state-of-the-art 100-bed Hospital would lessen the burden on Rawalpindi's region hospitals./395