UrduPoint.com

Work On Railway Link Connecting Mazar-e-Sharif And Kabul To Peshawar To Start In July: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Work on railway link connecting Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul to Peshawar to start in July: NA told

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday informed the National Assembly that the plan for a railway link between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been proposed which would run through Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday informed the National Assembly that the plan for a railway link between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been proposed which would run through Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul to Peshawar.

"According to the revised road-map, the project activities shall start from July, 2022 keeping in view the security situation in Afghanistan," the minister said while speaking on behalf of the Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique during the Question-Hour.

Sharing details of the proposed rail link, he said the initial road-map for implementation of the project activities was signed by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in March, 2021.

However, the project activities could not materialize due to the security situation in Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said the three countries had again decided to resume the project activities in a meeting held in Tashkent in December, 2021.

"Uzbekistan again shared a revised draft roadmap in March, 2022, with the Ministry of Railways for implementation of the project activities," he added.

In continuation of the process, he said, the Railways ministry had convened an Inter-Ministerial meeting of relevant ministries including Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Commerce & Communication for finalizing the agreement on roadmap.

Abbasi said the draft road map would be shared with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan for signatures after vetting by all ministries. At the end, he reiterated that the project activities shall start from July, 2022 according to the revised road-map.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul National Assembly Peshawar Khawaja Saad Rafique Road Tashkent Uzbekistan March July December Commerce All From Agreement

Recent Stories

23 killed, 1,150 injured in 1,070 accidents in Pun ..

23 killed, 1,150 injured in 1,070 accidents in Punjab

52 seconds ago
 Cash-strapped Sri Lanka out of petrol: PM

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka out of petrol: PM

54 seconds ago
 CCPO distributes umbrellas among traffic wardens

CCPO distributes umbrellas among traffic wardens

55 seconds ago
 No hospital established for heart surgeries during ..

No hospital established for heart surgeries during last three years: Abdul Qadir ..

59 seconds ago
 Trainees receive certificate after completion trai ..

Trainees receive certificate after completion training under PM's Hunarmand Prog ..

3 minutes ago
 Water theft to be checked through strict monitorin ..

Water theft to be checked through strict monitoring: Fehmida Mirza

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.