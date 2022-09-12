UrduPoint.com

Work On Rehabilitation Of GPOs Started

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 10:28 PM

On the directions of Minister of Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood, the work on rehabilitation of the General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country has been started

On the directions of Minister of Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood, the work on rehabilitation of the General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country has been started.

According to NHA spokesman, all post offices in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, and Multan have been upgraded.

According to NHA spokesman, all post offices in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, and Multan have been upgraded.

"Post offices are being updated with better supervision and utilization of resources from the budget of the department." The vacancies in post offices will also be filled soon, it is a welcome step to update and restore all post offices," he said.

The minister also directed to Director General Pakistan post Hasan Akhtar Rana to provide all possible facilities to customers coming to the post offices.

"Providing facilities to the customers coming to the post offices is the priority of our ministry."

