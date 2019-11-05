Work on remaining portion of Peshawar ring road soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Taraqai Tuesday said the construction work on remaining part of Peshawar Ring Road would be started soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Taraqai Tuesday said the construction work on remaining part of Peshawar Ring Road would be started soon.

Presiding over a meeting over missing link of the ring road here, he said the ring road was an important project that would ease the traffic flow within the city besides giving boost to economic activities.

He directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) NESPAK and other line department to complete planning work on the project at earliest as the government wanted to execute the project on priority basis.

He assured all available resources would be utilized to complete the project.

The meeting was briefed about the remaining portion of ring road from Warsak to Nasir Bagh and it was said that the road would improve aggravating traffic problems in Peshawar city.

The road would also serve as feeder road to Khyber Economic Corridor.

Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah, Officers of PDA, NESPAK and representatives of World Bank attended the meeting.