UrduPoint.com

Work On Renovation At Fayyaz Park Commences

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Work on renovation at Fayyaz Park commences

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Work at renovation and installation of facilities at the city's lone Fayyaz Park commenced providing recreation to people, especially kids.

Taking notice of complaints about the dilapidated condition of Fayyaz Park, deputy commissioner Capt Retd Sami Ullah Farooq directed officials concerned to repair and install new swings for the amusement of kids.

In order to improve the atmosphere and clean, he instructed them to install plants and manage cleanliness regularly.

Citizens namely Shehar Yar, Khurram, Yasir, Mujahid Tariq and others talking to APP hailed the district administration for focusing on the park. They stated that kids' interest to visit the park increased manifold. They also thanked the deputy commissioner for taking prompt action and ensuring the renovation of the park.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

29 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.