Work on renovation at Fayyaz Park commences

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Work at renovation and installation of facilities at the city's lone Fayyaz Park commenced providing recreation to people, especially kids.

Taking notice of complaints about the dilapidated condition of Fayyaz Park, deputy commissioner Capt Retd Sami Ullah Farooq directed officials concerned to repair and install new swings for the amusement of kids.

In order to improve the atmosphere and clean, he instructed them to install plants and manage cleanliness regularly.

Citizens namely Shehar Yar, Khurram, Yasir, Mujahid Tariq and others talking to APP hailed the district administration for focusing on the park. They stated that kids' interest to visit the park increased manifold. They also thanked the deputy commissioner for taking prompt action and ensuring the renovation of the park.