Open Menu

Work On Renovation Of Old Buildings, Archaeological Sites In Gwadar In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Work on renovation of old buildings, archaeological sites in Gwadar in full swing

Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani has reviewed the progress on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of town with aimed to promote tourism

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani has reviewed the progress on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of town with aimed to promote tourism.

Under the plan, dilapidated buildings will be restored for tourists to recall history, culture and heritage of the port city, a senior officials of GDA briefed the DG and others on other day.

The authority expedited the renovation of Char padgo, Tar Office, Shahi Bazar, Ismaili Muhalla and Omani Fort under the old town rehabilitation plan of�Gwadar,said a news release.� The projects of old town rehabilitation of�Gwadar�were in full swing to set the city on modern lines.

After the restoration of historical heritage, these places will be used for recreational, academic, technical and art academy purposes.

On the occasion, Director General GDA said that the historical and cultural places of Gwadar were in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

Their restoration and preservation has been incorporated with the development of the city as part of the Old Town Rehabilitation Project.

The history and cultural aspect of Gwadar will be highlighted and preserved so that the tourists and the youth will get to know the basic importance of the history and cultural places.

He said the authorities asked to strictly adhere to�Gwadar�Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

The departments concerned were making�all�out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for the plans' timely completion.

Related Topics

Gwadar Progress

Recent Stories

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

12 minutes ago
 DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sus ..

DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sustainability&#039;

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - E ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - Economic Development Ministry

16 minutes ago
 O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more sw ..

O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more swimming gold

16 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pa ..

Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development

16 minutes ago
 Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since H ..

Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since His Rise to Power in 2015

13 minutes ago
Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship ..

Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship

13 minutes ago
 PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more ..

PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more rain

13 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar retreat before Fed rate decision

Stocks, dollar retreat before Fed rate decision

9 minutes ago
 US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pu ..

US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pursuit of Critical Minerals - S ..

13 minutes ago
 OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on ..

OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on Ukraine - Secretary General

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan