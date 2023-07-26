Work on renovation of old buildings, archaeological sites in Gwadar in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani has reviewed the progress on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of town with aimed to promote tourism

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani has reviewed the progress on the renovation of old buildings, and archaeological sites to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of town with aimed to promote tourism.

Under the plan, dilapidated buildings will be restored for tourists to recall history, culture and heritage of the port city, a senior officials of GDA briefed the DG and others on other day.

The authority expedited the renovation of Char padgo, Tar Office, Shahi Bazar, Ismaili Muhalla and Omani Fort under the old town rehabilitation plan of�Gwadar,said a news release.� The projects of old town rehabilitation of�Gwadar�were in full swing to set the city on modern lines.

After the restoration of historical heritage, these places will be used for recreational, academic, technical and art academy purposes.

On the occasion, Director General GDA said that the historical and cultural places of Gwadar were in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

Their restoration and preservation has been incorporated with the development of the city as part of the Old Town Rehabilitation Project.

The history and cultural aspect of Gwadar will be highlighted and preserved so that the tourists and the youth will get to know the basic importance of the history and cultural places.

He said the authorities asked to strictly adhere to�Gwadar�Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

The departments concerned were making�all�out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for the plans' timely completion.