Work On Repair, Construction Of 462 Roads Underway In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:13 PM
The Communication & Works Department following the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, is making rapid progress in the rehabilitation and construction of roads throughout the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Communication & Works Department following the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, is making rapid progress in the rehabilitation and construction of roads throughout the province.
This was stated in a briefing by the C&W department to the Provincial Minister, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, regarding the Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushhal Program here on Monday.
Under this program, the repair and construction of 462 roads is ongoing. So far, 1,558 kilometers of earthwork has been completed. The briefing highlighted that 780 kilometers of sub-base work and 1,434 kilometers of base work has been completed. Additionally, surfacing work has been completed on 296 kilometers. In total, 24% of the work under the Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushhal Program has been successfully completed.
The field teams of the C&W Department continues to work diligently, with strict monitoring of high-quality materials to ensure the timely and efficient completion of the project. Secretary C&W, Sohail Ashraf, is overseeing the daily progress of the project.
Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, emphasized that under the directives of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the program is progressing swiftly with the aim of providing the public with the best travel facilities across the province. He further mentioned that the dedicated staff , along with thousands of laborers, are working around the clock to ensure the public receives superior travel facilities.
