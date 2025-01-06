Open Menu

Work On Repair, Construction Of 462 Roads Underway In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab

The Communication & Works Department following the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, is making rapid progress in the rehabilitation and construction of roads throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Communication & Works Department following the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, is making rapid progress in the rehabilitation and construction of roads throughout the province.

This was stated in a briefing by the C&W department to the Provincial Minister, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, regarding the Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushhal Program here on Monday.

Under this program, the repair and construction of 462 roads is ongoing. So far, 1,558 kilometers of earthwork has been completed. The briefing highlighted that 780 kilometers of sub-base work and 1,434 kilometers of base work has been completed. Additionally, surfacing work has been completed on 296 kilometers. In total, 24% of the work under the Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushhal Program has been successfully completed.

The field teams of the C&W Department continues to work diligently, with strict monitoring of high-quality materials to ensure the timely and efficient completion of the project. Secretary C&W, Sohail Ashraf, is overseeing the daily progress of the project.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, emphasized that under the directives of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the program is progressing swiftly with the aim of providing the public with the best travel facilities across the province. He further mentioned that the dedicated staff , along with thousands of laborers, are working around the clock to ensure the public receives superior travel facilities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Progress Superior Best

Recent Stories

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

1 minute ago
 QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture cons ..

QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar

1 minute ago
 Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway ..

Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab

1 minute ago
 First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT

First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT

1 minute ago
 UAE, Syria discuss building ties as new ministers ..

UAE, Syria discuss building ties as new ministers visit

55 seconds ago
 1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in ..

1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in last 10 days

1 minute ago
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging Universi ..

Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointi ..

15 minutes ago
 MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship studen ..

MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation p ..

15 minutes ago
 Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary ..

Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index

31 minutes ago
 Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost p ..

Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP

31 minutes ago
 Chairman reviews construction activities at key si ..

Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam

31 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan