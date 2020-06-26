UrduPoint.com
Work On Rescue-1122 Station Shah Mansoor Reviewed

Fri 26th June 2020

Work on Rescue-1122 station Shah Mansoor reviewed

Director Operations Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ayaz Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under construction Rescue-1122 station Shah Mansoor and reviewed pace and quality of work on the project

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Operations Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ayaz Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under construction Rescue-1122 station Shah Mansoor and reviewed pace and quality of work on the project.

During the visit which was undertaken on the Director General Rescue-1122 KP, District Emergency Officer of Rescue-1122 Aniyat Shah briefed the visiting official about the ongoing activities of the rescue service in the district.

The director operations inspected uniform of workers, control room communication system, cleanliness and equipment which were used during operations.

He also reviewed arrangements for tackling emergencies in wake of coronavirus and directed for bringing further improvement to handle coronavirus situation more effectively.

The director operations expressed satisfaction over performance of the district Rescue-1122 service, adding staff of the service was efficiently tackling coronavirus emergencies.

He said they were spraying disinfectant at quarantine centers and shifting suspected patients of coronavirus while risking their lives.

