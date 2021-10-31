(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The work on restoration of century's old, Sher Shah Suri's era "Baoli" (Stepwell), Wan Bhachran, located in Mianwali, is in progress and hopefully this unique style "Well" will promote not only recreation among local people but also improve tourism in the region.

The Baoli was built by known ruler of sub-continent Sher Shah Suri in 16th Century. He built similar structures on every route, which his army followed.

This Baoli was the source of fresh-water not only for humans but it was built in a way that animals as huge as an elephant could go down to drink water directly from the Well.

The people started settling in the area due to the availability of fresh water, said Sub Divisional Officer Archaeology Ghulam Muhammad while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

The circle of the Well is 20 feet, however, the stairs go down to 210 feet, Ghulam Muhammad noted. Local people used to throw trash in the Well and damaged the beauty of the historic site.

Now, the government is spending Rs 10 million on restoration of the "Baoli"(Stepwell) to its original form. He hoped that the unique Stepwell would promote extra-ordinary tourism in the region.

About history of the Stepwell, the SDO Archaeology Ghulam Muhammad remarked, the word 'Wan' means Well in the Punjabi language whereas 'Bhachran' refers to the Bhachar clan, prevalent in this part of the region.

Ghulam Muhammad further stated that Sher Shah Suri was the founder of the "Sur Empire" in the northern part of Sub Continent, with Delhi as its Capital. Among many of his achievements, the construction of Grand Trunk Road from Kabul to West Bengal, introducing civic and military reforms, issuance of the first "Rupiya" coin, and speedy postal system in the sub-continent were just a few.

Apart from a military strategist, Sher Shah Suri had been gifted with excellent urban and civic capabilities and in a short tenure of his reign spanning over just five years (1540-1545) over united India. The arrangements along Grand Trunk Road (GT-Road) for travelers speak volumes about his farsightedness and futuristic vision.

The Sher Shah Suri highway facilities included a Sarai (Inn), Baoli (stepped way water-well), Mosque / Temple, shadowy trees under which horses, camels, and mules used to rest, postal point, and security check posts.