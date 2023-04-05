Work on RIUT in final stages: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said the work on state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) was in the final stages.

During a visit to review the preparations for the institute's inauguration, he said that the long-awaited demand of the people was being fulfilled.

He added that Parks and Horticulture Agency was pivotal in making the hospital premises green.

Commissioner visited the OPD, male and female wards, MRI Room, record room, Ultra Sound, X-ray, stimulator CT Room, nurses station, nurses room, procedure room and waiting room and directed the officials to complete the renovation work at the earliest.

He further directed the officials to give special care to the cleanliness of the institute.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali and DG PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha also accompanied him.