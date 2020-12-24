UrduPoint.com
Work On Road Projects Under SPRIP Successfully Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Work on road projects under SPRIP successfully completed

The civil work of the first phase of Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) was successfully completed with the cost of 15125 million rupees while institutional strengthening component would also be completed within stipulated time before end of the year 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):The civil work of the first phase of Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) was successfully completed with the cost of 15125 million rupees while institutional strengthening component would also be completed within stipulated time before end of the year 2020.

This was stated by the Project Director SPRIP Mushtaque Ahmed Memon while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of Sindh Road Network Master Plan, Institutional Strengthening and Trainings (2020-40) here at local hotel on Wednesday.

The Chief Engineer Services and Works department government of Sindh Talmeezuddin Qazi was also present as the chief guest of the ceremony on behalf of Advisor to the Chief Minister for Works and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

The Project Director said the approved cost of the civil work was 22750 million rupees with more than 90 percent share of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) while rest of the amount had to be spent by the Government of Sindh.

Under this programme, total amount of Rs.15125 million has been incurred upto May15, this year with Rs.13649 million share of Asian Development and Sindh Government's share of Rs.1476 million, Project Director said and informed that nine roads of total length of 410 kilometers had been completed with the saving of huge amount of Rs. 6160 million rupees.

Sindh Road Network Master Plan, including Institutional Strengthening Trainings, Road Asset Management System (RAMS) and the feasibility study and detailed design of Hyderabad Southern By pass (54 kilometers) are the some other components of the project, Memon said.

He said the contract of feasibility study and detailed design of 54 kilometers Hyderabad Southern Bypass was awarded to M/s. NESPAK in the month of October 2018.

Chief Engineer Works and Services, Department Talmeezuddin Qazi thanked the Chief Minister, Advisor to CM Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Secretary Imran Atta Soomro for the cooperation and help in completion of the first phase of Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project.

Later on,certificates were distributed among 110 Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers and other related persons on successful completion of their trainings.

The Superintending Engieers Ameer Bux Rahoopoto, Abdul Salam memon, Sher Muhammad Mahesar, Ayoub Shaikh, Executive Engineers Zahoor Ahmed Memon, Muhammad Asim Jan Sarhandi, Sajjid Ahmed, Muhammad Yousif and large number of Assistant Engineers were among those who had received certificate on successful training.

In Karachi as many as 135 officers had received certificates on Tuesday (December 22) while 100 officers would receive their certificates in ceremony to be held in Sukkur on December 29.

