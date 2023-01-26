Work on Rs 1000m health project in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that despite monetary restraints, 88 percent work on Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Potohar Town had been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

The CEO told APP that work on the Rs 1000.67 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon.

He informed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 461.226 million for the construction of the Hospital so far, out of which, a total of Rs 529.

207 million had been approved for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party. In contrast, the rest of Rs 471.467 million would be utilized to procure medical equipment and machinery.

Dr Ansar added that modern healthcare facilities, including emergency, surgery, indoor and outdoor patient departments, would be set up.

The CEO hoped that state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital would lessen the burden on city allied hospitals.

