Work On Rs 17bln Projects Under Way In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has said that work on development projects of sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks worth Rs 17 billion was under way speedily in Sialkot district.

He was addressing a meeting of all stakeholders of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project and officers of agencies concerned at the committee room of DC office.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab told the meeting that to ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects, work would be started in day and night shifts from Aug 30.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab said that the Nespak, PICIIP and the construction firm would be required to take guidance from the deputy commissioner, which would reduce the problems in the completion of the projects.

