Work On Rs 250m Underpass To Begin In Aug Under PM Package

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Work on Rs 250m underpass to begin in Aug under PM package

Work on Rs 250 million project to build an underpass at grass Mandi in the city is expected to begin in Aug 2021 as part of an over Rs 30 billion development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Multan uplift

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Work on Rs 250 million project to build an underpass at grass Mandi in the city is expected to begin in Aug 2021 as part of an over Rs 30 billion development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Multan uplift.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also accorded approval to build an overhead steel bridge worth Rs 30 million at old Shujabad road to help pedestrians cross the traffic busy road without any hassle, said MPA Waseem Khan Badozai while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Badozai thanked Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Whip in NA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar for effectively pleading the case of Multan adding that the development came just a month after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced mega development package during his last visit to the city of saints in last week of Apr 2021.

Work on steel bridge would begin in Oct 2021 under the PM package, he said.

Badozai said that underpass at grass Mandi was a longstanding demand of the people adding that the two projects would be executed in his PP-213 constituency and NA-156 constituency.

He further disclosed that a sum of Rs 4.5 billion was allocated for development schemes in PP-213 and over a billion has been released and being utilized on many public welfare initiatives, 38 of them under execution including tuff tile pavement,� metal roads, class rooms, and sewerage schemes.

More Stories From Pakistan

