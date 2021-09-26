Work on Rs 44b development projects under way in Sialkot, Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Governments & Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday said that in the first phase of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, projects were being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal at a cost of Rs 44 billion.

He said that Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan would be included in the second phase of the same programme.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here. The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani, while Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office-bearers of the PTI were also present.

The minister said provision of facilities to the people at their doorsteps was top priority of the government.

The minister said that work was being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street-lights in 16 cities at a cost of Rs 34 billion. He said that development projects had been designed in accordance with international studies.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that as per the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, provision of high quality municipal services was being ensured.