Work on Safe City Girls Hostel project progressing rapidly: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Work on the Safe City Girls Hostel project, announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is progressing rapidly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Work on the Safe City Girls Hostel project, announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is progressing rapidly.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth said that the construction of the Safe City Girls Hostel is steadily moving towards completion.

The structural work has been finalized, and brickwork, plastering, and tiling have commenced, he added. Significant progress has also been made in door installation, courtyard flooring, and plumbing. Efforts are being intensified to complete the project soon, he said.

The Provincial Minister emphasized that the promise made by Chief Minister Punjab to provide hostels for women working in the Safe City will soon be fulfilled. He added that the construction of roads, public buildings, and hospitals is ongoing day and night across the province.

