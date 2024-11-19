Work On Safe City Girls Hostel Project Progressing Rapidly: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Work on the Safe City Girls Hostel project, announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is progressing rapidly
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Work on the Safe City Girls Hostel project, announced by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, is progressing rapidly.
Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth said that the construction of the Safe City Girls Hostel is steadily moving towards completion.
The structural work has been finalized, and brickwork, plastering, and tiling have commenced, he added. Significant progress has also been made in door installation, courtyard flooring, and plumbing. Efforts are being intensified to complete the project soon, he said.
The Provincial Minister emphasized that the promise made by Chief Minister Punjab to provide hostels for women working in the Safe City will soon be fulfilled. He added that the construction of roads, public buildings, and hospitals is ongoing day and night across the province.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 77 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes7 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables13 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits13 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week19 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being19 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..19 minutes ago