Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the approval of the Safe City project has been obtained and soon the work on this project will start.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Friday to review the progress of the Safe City project.

Under the project, 10,000 new cameras will be installed in different areas of the city and 2,000 existing cameras will be upgraded in 4 phases.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other relevant officials were also present.

In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the work being done in Karachi under the Safe City Project.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Safe City project is important for Karachi, so the work should be carried out through full coordination between all the relevant institutions.

The main objective of the Safe City project is to develop the security and surveillance system in the city on modern lines, for which 10 thousand new CCTV cameras will be installed at important places in the city and the existing monitoring system will be updated according to modern requirements.

He said that this project is based on installation of CCTV cameras, establishment of command-and-control centers, the introduction of face and vehicle recognition software and installation of biometric system which will help curb street crimes in Karachi and provide protection to the citizens.

Mayor Karachi said that similar systems for security and monitoring are running successfully in all major cities of the world and with this, street crimes have reduced to a great extent, so there is a need in Karachi as well.

The security and monitoring system should be equipped with modern equipment and technology, the government will provide all possible support in this regard.