Work on safe city project underway: CPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Work on the Safe City Project for Rawalpindi is underway and hopefully would be completed within the stipulated time, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said here on Wednesday.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) who met with him in his office ,he said that modern technology and tools were helping law enforcement agencies for reducing crime rate and improving investigation.

Faisal said that Police would work closely with chamber and trade associations on the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in the markets,adding he would visit the Chamber office soon for improving close liaison for safe city project.

The RCCI President Saboor Malik, on this occasion appreciated police efforts in tracing theft cases reported in last week at Ganjhmandi and City Sadar road area and expressed hope that recovery would be made as well.

He said safe city project was the need of hour and RCCI would fully coordinate and support to make this project successful.

A better coordination on the lines of community police would help improving image of police department and controlling crime rate in the city, the RCCI president said.

He suggested that private security companies and their guards must be scrutinized and asked the CPO to facilitate them in police academy for basic training and situation handling.