Work On Sariab Road Expansion, Other Uplift Projects Resumes On CM's Directives

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Work on Sariab Road's expansion and other development projects, including Radio Pakistan Link Road, has resumed on fast-track basis after over one year under the Quetta Package on the special directives Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo

The chief minister desired provision of better transportation facilities to the Quetta residents and for the purpose he directed the departments concerned to complete the projects at the earliest, a press release sqaidon Thursday.

The CM Bizenjo is fully focused on the completion of the package and cleanliness in the city. During the last two months, he has visited Sariab Road, Sabzal Road and sites of other projects four times, and held several meetings to review the obstacles in their completion.

The construction of Sabzal Road is also being initiated.

The press release noted that the people of areas concerned were facing difficulties due to delaying of projects . The recent rains had added to the problems in Sariab and other areas.

"The chief minister is fully committed to the completion of the Balochistan-Quetta package and is personally overseeing the progress of its implementation in order to provide maximum facilities to people of the province," it added.

