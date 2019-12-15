UrduPoint.com
Work On Seven New Schemes Of Wasa To Begin Soon

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:40 PM

Work on seven new schemes of Wasa to begin soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The work on seven new uplift schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) approved in last year under Annual Development Programme (ADP) would start soon with an estimated cost of Rs 7071.529 million.

WASA Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim told APP here Sunday that the provincial government had allocated Rs 646 million for initial work during the fiscal year 2019-20.

He said the uplift schemes were in tendering process and stage and work would be executed after completion of the process. The uplift schemes included, replacement of outlived sewer Phase-II at a cost of Rs 2129.370 million, up-gradation and environmental improvement of Chungi No 9 disposal station at a cost of Rs 2433.

490 million, replacement of outlived water supply lines and tubewells in Multan at a Rs 1000 million.

Similarly, the water supply scheme for unserved areas of Multan at a cost of Rs 500 million, sewerage scheme for unserved areas of Multan at a cost of Rs 800 million, replacement of sewer lines of G/E block Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Sharifpura and others at a cost of Rs 97.669 million and providing and installation of consumers water meters at a cost of Rs 111 million. He said work on these schemes would be completed in three years.

He said that work on eight uplift schemes was in progress at a cost of Rs 4097.424 million, adding that work on most of the schemes was in final stage which would be completed by January 2020.

