Work on sewerage line costing Rs 2.25 bln commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Chief Whip and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affair Malik Aamir Dogar and Provincial Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi performed ground breaking of new sewerage line from Chungi No 14 to Khuniburj here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons on the occasion, the SAPM Malik Aamir Dogar stated that sewerage issue was one of the major problem in the city.

He remarked that many sewerage schemes were in progress at different locations of the city. Dogar maintained that provision of basic facilities at doorstep of the masses was at top in PTI's manifesto.

He assured that the issue of sewerage would be resolved very soon. Provincial Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi observed that PTI government was committed to make Pakistan prosperous. Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Nasir Iqbal also spoke and stated that faulty sewerage lines were being replaced.

About the sewerage project, he informed that Rs 2.25 billions were being spent on scheme. The sewerage line near TB hospital was about 40 years old. The new scheme will facilitate the people. He urged the people to demonstrate patience during work on the sewerage scheme.