UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Sewerage Line Costing Rs 2.25 Bln Commences

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Work on sewerage line costing Rs 2.25 bln commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Chief Whip and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affair Malik Aamir Dogar and Provincial Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi performed ground breaking of new sewerage line from Chungi No 14 to Khuniburj here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons on the occasion, the SAPM Malik Aamir Dogar stated that sewerage issue was one of the major problem in the city.

He remarked that many sewerage schemes were in progress at different locations of the city. Dogar maintained that provision of basic facilities at doorstep of the masses was at top in PTI's manifesto.

He assured that the issue of sewerage would be resolved very soon. Provincial Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi observed that PTI government was committed to make Pakistan prosperous. Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Nasir Iqbal also spoke and stated that faulty sewerage lines were being replaced.

About the sewerage project, he informed that Rs 2.25 billions were being spent on scheme. The sewerage line near TB hospital was about 40 years old. The new scheme will facilitate the people. He urged the people to demonstrate patience during work on the sewerage scheme.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Progress Nasir Media From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

25 minutes ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

1 hour ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

1 hour ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

1 hour ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

1 hour ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.