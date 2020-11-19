Work on sewerage line in PS-103 underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The sewerage line work in PS-103 was underway to facilitate the residents of the area on the directives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghaffar.

The sewerage line which is 10 feet deep and 600 wide, was being changed for the local residents of the area, according to a PTI spokesman.

Speaking on the matter, Bilal Ghaffar said the administration always keep repairing the sewerage line instead of changing them.

He said that he had received a number of complains on the matter. He further said that PTI would not leave alone to the people of Karachi and said that the work on the sewerage line would be completed soon on priority basis.