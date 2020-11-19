UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Sewerage Line In PS-103 Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Work on sewerage line in PS-103 underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The sewerage line work in PS-103 was underway to facilitate the residents of the area on the directives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghaffar.

The sewerage line which is 10 feet deep and 600 wide, was being changed for the local residents of the area, according to a PTI spokesman.

Speaking on the matter, Bilal Ghaffar said the administration always keep repairing the sewerage line instead of changing them.

He said that he had received a number of complains on the matter. He further said that PTI would not leave alone to the people of Karachi and said that the work on the sewerage line would be completed soon on priority basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf PS-103

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

16 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

16 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

27 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

31 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.