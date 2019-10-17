Work on Shah-Maqsood to Havelian-Maira CPEC section to be completed in one week: NHA officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Hazara Motorway Shah-Maqsood to Havelian-Maira section will be completed within one week and its formal inauguration would be held shortly.

This was stated by Officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) while briefing Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam during the visit to Hazara Motorway under construction section from Shah-Maqsood to Shimla-Hill.

On the occasion, Commissioner Hazara directed NHA officials to allocate funds for Abbottabad motorway interchange which was very important for the region.

CPEC management team leader Gen.

Shahid Aziz and other officials of NHA including GM Finance Atif Khan, GM CPEC Tanveer Ahmed and GM NHA Jahangir Khan also briefed the Commissioner in detail about the ongoing progress on Hazara motorway.

It was informed the construction of Shah-Maqsood to Havelian E-35 was in the final phase which would be completed within one week. From Havelian-Maira to Manshera the road had been completed.

Later, the commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam along with NHA officials and GM CPEC visited Shah-Maqsood to Shimla-Hill and reviewed the on-going work on Hazara motorway.