Work on 'Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' in full Swing

Development work on "Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' was in full swing here in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Development work on "Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum' was in full swing here in Sialkot.

Official sources told APP on Wednesday that the proposed Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum was setup at Sialkot business and Commerce Centre (SBCC) and would be operational soon in the area.

Sources said that the main objective of setting up the museum was to promote 'Made in Sialkot' products export potentials of Sialkot based SMEs. The rare manufacturing tools would be displayed with active cooperation of local trade bodies in the museum for the interest of the domestic and foreign visitors.