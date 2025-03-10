Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated

Work on the 'Signal Free Mall Road' project is swiftly being executed to complete it timely

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Work on the 'Signal Free Mall Road' project is swiftly being executed to complete it timely.

After completion of initial phase of shifting of utility cables to alternative underground provisions, the work has accelerated on piling and pedestrian underpass.

In a brief talk with the APP on Monday, Tahir Rao Supretending Engineer (SE), Punjab Highway Department informed that 790 piles have been successfully dug, out of total 2093 piles, which shows target driven time management has fully been implemented. Tahir informed that multi- tear supervision along with simultaneous works were underway to complete the project on time.

The 1-Km long project is expected to give smooth traffic flow through the Mall Road while reducing congestion.

To a question, the SE Tahir Rao said that Rawalpindi would witness a state of the art facility of the signal free path.

"Currently 2,30,000 vehicles pass through the Mall Road which required reduced hurdles on the way", he said adding that after the completion, the project will redress congestion, traffic jam and irregular road cross over by the pedestrians.

Heavy machinery has been deployed along with the human resources on the project that will cost Rs.4.30 billion. The site has been closed for all traffic and pedestrian movement.

On the other side, the diversion plan for traffic has been in place. The traffic is diverted to three main arterial routes including GPO linked roads, Qasim Market connecting Octroi 22 towards main Kachehri Chowk and a diversion connecting the railway station road with the Mal Road. Provisions have been made for pedestrians to reach their offices located at the main Mall Road.

It is worth mentioning here that the Provincial government has also chalked out another mega project for Kachehri Chowk, a central interchange connecting the city with the main GT Road, where a flyover will be constructed. These interconnected development projects significantly reduce traffic congestion while providing a hassle free travel for the commuters