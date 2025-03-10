Work On Signal Free Mall Road Project Accelerated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Work on the 'Signal Free Mall Road' project is swiftly being executed to complete it timely
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Work on the 'Signal Free Mall Road' project is swiftly being executed to complete it timely.
After completion of initial phase of shifting of utility cables to alternative underground provisions, the work has accelerated on piling and pedestrian underpass.
In a brief talk with the APP on Monday, Tahir Rao Supretending Engineer (SE), Punjab Highway Department informed that 790 piles have been successfully dug, out of total 2093 piles, which shows target driven time management has fully been implemented. Tahir informed that multi- tear supervision along with simultaneous works were underway to complete the project on time.
The 1-Km long project is expected to give smooth traffic flow through the Mall Road while reducing congestion.
To a question, the SE Tahir Rao said that Rawalpindi would witness a state of the art facility of the signal free path.
"Currently 2,30,000 vehicles pass through the Mall Road which required reduced hurdles on the way", he said adding that after the completion, the project will redress congestion, traffic jam and irregular road cross over by the pedestrians.
Heavy machinery has been deployed along with the human resources on the project that will cost Rs.4.30 billion. The site has been closed for all traffic and pedestrian movement.
On the other side, the diversion plan for traffic has been in place. The traffic is diverted to three main arterial routes including GPO linked roads, Qasim Market connecting Octroi 22 towards main Kachehri Chowk and a diversion connecting the railway station road with the Mal Road. Provisions have been made for pedestrians to reach their offices located at the main Mall Road.
It is worth mentioning here that the Provincial government has also chalked out another mega project for Kachehri Chowk, a central interchange connecting the city with the main GT Road, where a flyover will be constructed. These interconnected development projects significantly reduce traffic congestion while providing a hassle free travel for the commuters
Recent Stories
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated2 minutes ago
-
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away5 minutes ago
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence12 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital12 minutes ago
-
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot12 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections17 minutes ago
-
60 traders fined for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects post-arrest bail of accused in blasphemy case5 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects G-6 Ramazan Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government2 hours ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs2 hours ago