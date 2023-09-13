Work on Site Development Zone Structure Plan under way: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan has said that in collaboration with the Local Government Department, Punjab Management Unit (PMU) and District Council, a 20-year master plan is being prepared with respect to Site Development Zone Structure Plan in peri-urban and rural areas of tehsil Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial.

On the one hand, residential, commercial, industrial, commercial and safe agricultural zones will be marked in the master plan, and on the other, zone planning for educational, medical and other institutions, communication including the structure and requirements of inter-city and intra-city links is being taken into consideration.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the DC Office on Wednesday.

During preparation of the plan, the economic activities of Sialkot district, industrial development and other changes are also being reviewed to ensure feasible planning, he said.

In addition to District Officer Planning Muhammed Umer, consultants of the PMU were also present.