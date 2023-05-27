UrduPoint.com

Work On SIUT Medical Complex Almost Complete: Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Spokesman for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that the work is almost complete at SIUT Medical Complex in Sukkur.

It is going to be a 171 bedded facility with 70 dialysis machines.

He said that the SIUT Sukkur would not only cater to patients from northern Sindh but also from Balochistan and South Punjab.

He said that the services of nephrology, oncology and urology would be provided at the SIUT complex.

More Stories From Pakistan

