Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, North Waziristan (NW), MPA Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Friday said that development and upgradation work has initiated for promotion of economic activities of the area.

Talking to APP, he said that 42 uplift projects at cost of Rs. 600 million for bazzars of tehsil Miranshah, Razmak, Eidak, Mirali, Spin Wam, Khadi, Datta Khel, Dosli and Shewa would boost economic activities in these areas.

He said that citizen facilitation center would be setup soon in Shewa tehsil to facilitate people in getting identity card, birth certificate, family registration, vehicles and mobile ID verification and other necessary facilities.

He said construction work on small dam in Khaisur area of Mirali was in final stages to resolve long-standing water shortage problem in North Waziristan.

He appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing funds to start several small dams with an aim to overcome shortage of water issue in North Waziristan.

To solve the water problem in Sheratla area on permanent basis, work on three small dams has been initiated as underground water level dropping fastly and tube-wells stop working to meet water demand of local population, he added.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that construction work was also underway on a new building for Rescue-1122 station in Razmak while Rescue building in Miranshah has been completed.

"We have approved rescue stations for all the tehsils of North Waziristan", he said.

He said special attention was being paid to resolve all issues including land disputes peacefully through holding Jirga and taking local people into confidence.

He said that local elders, religious scholars and Ulema were included in Jirga to resolve disputes.

He said that funds were also approved for beautification from Chashma bridge to Miranshah peace market, adding solar lights and LED screens would be installed in Miranshah bazaar.

He said that NADRA center has been established in Shewa tehsil to facilitate people at their door steps in getting National Identity Cards.