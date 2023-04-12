Work on solar water supply project underway in Mastung Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The work on two solar water supply schemes is underway in Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital Mastung (SNGBHM).

Both solar funds were approved from the fund of the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ex, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani.

The spokesperson of Xen PHE Arif Shah Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, Mustang, issued a statement here on Wednesday.

Xen PHE Arif Shah visited the hospital and met the CEO Dr Saeed Ahmed Mirwani in his office.

On this occasion, he said that two solar water supply schemes were approved for the hospital with the fund of Member Provincial Assembly, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, and were in their final stages.

These will be handed over to the hospital after the completion.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Saeed Ahmed Mirwani while appreciating the best measures taken by MPA Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani for the people of Mastung, said that the activation of the supply scheme would solve the problem of water shortage in the hospital.

The CEO also appreciated the efforts of Xen PHE Arif Shah for completing the work in a timely and efficient manner.