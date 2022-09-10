Work on special education center progressing rapidly

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The construction work of special education center at a cost of Rs 131.2 million is progressing rapidly in Kot Radha Kishan teshil.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Govt Special Education Principal Naseer Iqbal Sindhu said that free counselling of special children and their parents, latest lab and vocational skills departments would be established in the Center.

He said that professional training together with education would be imparted to special children of the area in the center so that children could play their role in the society. A modern speech room would be established for resolving the problems of special children under the project, he added.