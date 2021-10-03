UrduPoint.com

Work On Specially Designed Buildings For Differently Abled Students To Commence Soon

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Work on specially designed buildings for differently abled students to commence soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government will construct two state of the art buildings, especially designed for special students, in Vehari and Lodhran.

District Officer Special Education Department Mian Majid talking to APP on Sunday stated that special students would avail all possible facilities in these two buildings including special toilets, stairs with supports, ramps, filtration plants and many other necessary articles. In Vehari, the building will be completed with cost of Rs 145 millions. Similarly, Rs 80 millions will be spent on building in Lodharan. The tender process for the both buildings have already been initiated. He hoped that the construction would begin in next few days.

Majid remarked that Vehari campus would be constructed near COMSAT university. Similarly, the building for special students in Loudhran will be constructed near Katchehry.

Responding to a question about facilities for special students, Mian Majid stated that vast toilets would be constructed to facilitate wheetchair users.

Similarly, the special students would have some other supporting facilities in toilets. To another question, the DO Special Education stated that over 4,000 special students were acquiring education in 32 institutes in Multan division. The Special Education Department provides pick and drop facilities by 71 buses, said Majid.

About enrolment, the DO Special Education Mian Majid stated that administration of the special institutes had been tasked to ensure atleast 10 students in a month. Majid also remarked that institutes for special students were established at tehsil level. The two new buildings will be entirely different from the existing buildings of the special institutes as every possible requirement would be addressed in these two buildings, Majid concluded.

