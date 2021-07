Work on Suki Kinari hydropower project in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said that work on Suki Kinari hydropower project was in full swing.

He said the Suki Kinari hydropower project will generate 884 MW of electricity, said a press release.

Asim said that $1.9 billion was being invested in the Suki Kanari hydropower project and 66 percent of work on the project had been completed.