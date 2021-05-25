Work on Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway soon: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the federal government is giving full focus to development of Sindh, adding work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would begin soon

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Federal government is giving full focus to development of Sindh, adding work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would begin soon.

He was addressing a press conference at the residence of PTI Sukkur region president Syed Tahir Ali Shah in Rohri here on Tuesday.

He said Asad Umar has started practical implementation of Rs446 billion package.

He said Sindh would get 3g and 4g facilities, more gas supply and more NADRA offices. He said during last 13 years Rs1650 billion were spent on uplift projects.

He said this year the federal government has given more than Rs1100 billion for development work in Sindh. He said the federal government is providing vaccine and the Expo Center belongs to the federal government also.

He said health is a provincial subject but the government of Sindh has not purchased evenva single vaccine. He said the federal government is providing all vaccine.

He said the Sindh government had tagged Rs5 billion for coronavirus, but it has spent not a single penny. He said Ihsas cash program supplied the largest assistant package.

He said its 34percent, Rs65 billion, were given to the people of Sindh.

Haleem further said still the opponents ask what Imran Khan has given to people.

He said the question is what the Sindh government has given to the people of Sindh He said Sindh government has given dead bodies to people. It has deprived them of basic facilities. He said the bandits challenged the writ of Sindh government by making video of martyrdom of cops in Shikarpur. He said after the 18th amendment Rs753 billion were spent on law and order in Sindh but still the police APCs are penetrated by bullets.

He said the Sindh police have old rifles.

He said a young private photographer was got killed. He said there is a criminal government in Sindh and chief minister is responsible for this situation after Sindh police order 2019.

He said they would call A D Khuwaja and Kaleem Imam as PTI IGPs. He said now there is a PPP IGP and why law order situation is so dismal. He said Shikarpur is the home town of IGP Sindh but he is seen nowhere. He said cops are being martyred. He demanded to remove the IGP Sindh immediately.

He said the people of Sindh are now looking to Imran Khan. He said he demands from Imran Khan to look into this matter.

He said the real dacoits are not in Katcha but in assembly and bungalows, who have looted billions of rupees belonging to the people of Sindh.

He said previous night they said that Sindh chief minister has appealed the army and rangers for assistance.

He said later Murtaza Wahib said that they would not summon army to kill the bandits.

He demanded probe into purchasing poor quality APCs for Sindh police. He said Sindh police have become a politicalised force and SSU commandos are posted for security of the buffaloes of Bilwal House.

He said when media broke this news, 200 employees were transferred He said some police cops have been posted in one police station for ten years.

He demanded to trasfer all police force from this area. He demanded to establish a new force for action in Katcha area. He asked to bring a new, honest and professional IGP in Sindh.

He said A D Khuwaja should be posted in Sindh as he is a well known honest and professional police officer.

He said the Green Line bus project would be completed soon.