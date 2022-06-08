(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) would be started after getting approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding inordinate delay in start of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway, he said, "The project was approved in 2017, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government during its three and half years had not given priority to it." He said "the six-lane Rs 307 billion public-private partnership project had been forwarded to the ECNEC for approval, and after getting its nod, design of the project would be finalized in six months." The minister said the government of Pakistan would pay about Rs 9.5 billion for the 306 kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and it would complete in two and half years after the work started.