Work On Sustainable Development Of Hangu In Progress: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Work on sustainable development of Hangu in progress: CM's Aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said work on sustainable development of district Hangu was in progress that would pave new paths of development and prosperity in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Hangu district at his residence.

He said up-gradation of government schools and hospitals and issuance of Sehat Cards to people were among the main achievements of PTI government.

CM's aide lamented that the opposition is trying to create chaos in the country.

The country was progressing on a course of prosperity and development due to result-oriented policies of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI's manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that every individual can play his due role for the country.

He said that KP province is rich in natural resources, and the comprehensive strategy for use of these resources would open new ways for the uplift of deprived areas.

He said the government has prioritized merit policy in all sectors and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government.

