Work On Tank-Pezu Road To Be Started Soon: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Work on Tank-Pezu road to be started soon: DC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hamidullah Khattak Tuesday said the work on Tank-Pezu road would be started soon with the support of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood.

This he stated during a meeting with the delegation of Daman Press Club led by its President Dr. Sheikh Ehsan comprised of General Secretary Irfan Laghari, Vice President Shahid Vance, Chief Custodian Adam Khan Kundi, Finance Secretary Usman, Information Secretary Saleem Danish, Mustajab Ali Tareen and Mumtaz Ahmed.

The deputy commissioner said the construction of the Tank-Pezu road will pave the way for a trade corridor to Afghanistan. Besides, it would also provide more employment opportunities to the local people.

He said the work over German scheme for the supply of clean drinking water in the area was being resumed at a cost of around Rs 300 million.

The deputy commissioner said no compromise would be made on the beautification fund of Tank and quality of the ongoing development work in the district.

He said the work over the construction of sewerage channel and road in Tank City was underway round the clock, adding, he himself and his team were monitoring this whole process. A plan to connect Tank-Pezu road with Bypass via Wazirabad Sheikh Market was also under consideration, he added.

On this occasion, Daman Press Club President Dr. Sheikh Ehsan informed the Deputy Commissioner about other public issues being faced by the people. Over which, the deputy commissioner immediately issued necessary instructions to the institutions concerned.

