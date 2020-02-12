Work on technical assistance program of AFD initiated in WASA

The initial practical work on the technical assistance program of Agencia Francesa Development Bank (AFD) has been initiated for improving performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) with the help of Rs 2 billion grant provided by European Union

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 )-:The initial practical work on the technical assistance program of Agencia Francesa Development Bank (AFD) has been initiated for improving performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) with the help of Rs 2 billion grant provided by European Union.

In this connection, AFD delegation comprises technical experts--Project Director Ahsan Paracha, Utility Expert Francois Lacour, Project Manager Technical Expert Moral Rainer and Institutional Expert Masroor Ahmed visited WASA office and held indepth meeting with Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Ch.

MD WASA Faqeer Muhammad Ch said that initial work on five-year project with the technical assistance of AFD has been started for WASA of two big cities-- Lahore and Faisalabad.

Under the project, performance of WASA will further improve and a management information system will be setup during next five years for bringing reforms in the agency.

Under the program, paper free environment will be introduced in the agency as in developed countries, besides provision of necessary equipments---e-billing, e-procurement, customer facilitation application, capacity building of staff, establishing resource center, e-library, and safety cell.

MD said that planning and design cell will also be developed on most modern lines and all technical tools will be made available. IT reforms will also be introduced for bringing improvement in performance of WASA.

He said that under technical improvement, non-revenue water cell will be set up which will be equipped with all operational facilities.

As many as 1000 commercial water meters will be purchased and installed, he said adding that electromechanical installations will be made to save the electricity and GIS bases infrastructure will be improved, besides installation of SCADA system on water and waste water installations.