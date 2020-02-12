UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Technical Assistance Program Of AFD Initiated In WASA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

Work on technical assistance program of AFD initiated in WASA

The initial practical work on the technical assistance program of Agencia Francesa Development Bank (AFD) has been initiated for improving performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) with the help of Rs 2 billion grant provided by European Union

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 )-:The initial practical work on the technical assistance program of Agencia Francesa Development Bank (AFD) has been initiated for improving performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) with the help of Rs 2 billion grant provided by European Union.

In this connection, AFD delegation comprises technical experts--Project Director Ahsan Paracha, Utility Expert Francois Lacour, Project Manager Technical Expert Moral Rainer and Institutional Expert Masroor Ahmed visited WASA office and held indepth meeting with Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Ch.

MD WASA Faqeer Muhammad Ch said that initial work on five-year project with the technical assistance of AFD has been started for WASA of two big cities-- Lahore and Faisalabad.

Under the project, performance of WASA will further improve and a management information system will be setup during next five years for bringing reforms in the agency.

Under the program, paper free environment will be introduced in the agency as in developed countries, besides provision of necessary equipments---e-billing, e-procurement, customer facilitation application, capacity building of staff, establishing resource center, e-library, and safety cell.

MD said that planning and design cell will also be developed on most modern lines and all technical tools will be made available. IT reforms will also be introduced for bringing improvement in performance of WASA.

He said that under technical improvement, non-revenue water cell will be set up which will be equipped with all operational facilities.

As many as 1000 commercial water meters will be purchased and installed, he said adding that electromechanical installations will be made to save the electricity and GIS bases infrastructure will be improved, besides installation of SCADA system on water and waste water installations.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Water European Union Bank Moral All Billion

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

7 minutes ago

Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Asghar called for MCC one-day ..

9 minutes ago

ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror f ..

19 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Environment Agency to release 60 ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.