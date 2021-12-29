Work on three BoR schemes reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday chaired a meeting in which the pace of work on ongoing schemes of Board of Revenue in the district was reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday chaired a meeting in which the pace of work on ongoing schemes of board of Revenue in the district was reviewed.

The meeting was informed that the work was underway on three different schemes of Board of Revenue including construction of record room in the district court, construction of new deputy commissioner complex and renovation of commissioner's office.

On the occasion, the meeting was given a detailed briefing by the building department on the total cost of these projects, the expenditure incurred so far and future plans for completion.

The DC directed to complete the three ongoing schemes on time and not to compromise on quality.

The meeting was attended by Axen Building Badar Sultan, Deputy Director DevelopmentWaqas Ranjha and ADC Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana among others.