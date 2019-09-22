UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Three Land Record Centres From October Next

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Work on three land record centres from October next

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::A sum of Rs 11.891 million will be spent on three land record centres in the district, of which, the construction work would be started from October next.

The schemes were approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2019-20.

According to building department official sources, a land record centre would be established at Qanungoe level in Muzaffarabad tehsil city at a cost of Rs 3.958 million; one centre would be established in Makhdoom Rasheed tehsil sadar at a cost of Rs 3.399 million and one at Qasba Larh tehsil sadar at a cost of Rs 4.534 million.

The building department had sought applications from the aspiring contractors and firms till September 19 and tenders were opened on September 21 at the Commissioner office under the supervision of five-member Tenders Opening Committee (TOC) comprising Commissioner Multan division, Deputy Commissioner, chief Engineer South zone Punjab building department Lahore, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, and executive engineer building division No-1 Multan.

The contract in this regard has been awarded to three contractors.

The work of the schemes would be completed within the current fiscal year.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Circle Muzaffarabad September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.