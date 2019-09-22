Work on three land record centres from October next

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::A sum of Rs 11.891 million will be spent on three land record centres in the district, of which, the construction work would be started from October next.

The schemes were approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2019-20.

According to building department official sources, a land record centre would be established at Qanungoe level in Muzaffarabad tehsil city at a cost of Rs 3.958 million; one centre would be established in Makhdoom Rasheed tehsil sadar at a cost of Rs 3.399 million and one at Qasba Larh tehsil sadar at a cost of Rs 4.534 million.

The building department had sought applications from the aspiring contractors and firms till September 19 and tenders were opened on September 21 at the Commissioner office under the supervision of five-member Tenders Opening Committee (TOC) comprising Commissioner Multan division, Deputy Commissioner, chief Engineer South zone Punjab building department Lahore, Superintending Engineer building circle Multan, and executive engineer building division No-1 Multan.

The contract in this regard has been awarded to three contractors.

The work of the schemes would be completed within the current fiscal year.