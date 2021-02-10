UrduPoint.com
Work On Two Mega Water Supply Schemes Of WASA From Next Week

Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

Work on two mega water supply schemes of WASA from next week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Work on two water supply schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) at a cost of Rs 1300 millions will commence from next week of current month.

Deputy Director Water Supply WASA, Abdul Salam told APP here on Wednesday, two water supply schemes were approved in the last budget which includes scheme for unserved areas of city at a cost of Rs 300 million and replacement of outlived water supply lines and tube wells in Multan with cost of Rs 1000 millions.

He said that tenders for the projects concerned had been opened and work was also awarded to Mian Abdul Razzaq Company and Babar Zaheer and company Sheikhupura.

Deputy Director further remarked that the initial funds to start the work have been released by the Provincial government. However, the schemes will be completed within three years.

Mr Abdul Salam said that the work was being executed with aim to provide clean drinking water facility to maximum area of the city.

The facility will be enhanced to another 20 percent areas of the city after completion of the projects.

He said that the replacement of outlived water supply lines will help address complaints related to contaminated water.

