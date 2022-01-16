UrduPoint.com

Work On Two Mega Water Supply Schemes Of WASA Underway

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Work on two mega water supply schemes of WASA underway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The work on two water supply schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) at a cost of Rs 1300 millions was underway to provide water supply facility to citizens and to address the contaminated water complaints in the city.

Director Engineering WASA, Sheikh Abdul Salam told APP here on Sunday that, 40 percent work on replacement of outlived water supply lines and tube wells scheme at a cost of Rs 1000 millions has been completed so far. He said that Mian Abdul Razzaq & JV Babar Zaheer & company was completing the project.

Likewise, 10 percent construction work on scheme for unserved areas of city at a cost of Rs 300 million has been completed as Pak-Canadian construction company was completing it.

He informed that Punjab government had earmarked Rs 210 million for the schemes concerned in budget 2021-22. He said that both the schemes will be completed by June 2023.

Abdul Salam said that the schemes were launched to provide clean drinking water facility to maximum area of the city. He informed that WASA was providing water supply facility to 55 percent area of the city and added that it will cover 10 percent more area of the city after completion of unserved areas scheme.

Replacement of outlived water supply lines scheme will help to address the complaints related to contaminated water, he concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Budget Company Abdul Razzaq June Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

18 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

18 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.