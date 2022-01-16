Work on two mega water supply schemes of WASA underway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The work on two water supply schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) at a cost of Rs 1300 millions was underway to provide water supply facility to citizens and to address the contaminated water complaints in the city.

Director Engineering WASA, Sheikh Abdul Salam told APP here on Sunday that, 40 percent work on replacement of outlived water supply lines and tube wells scheme at a cost of Rs 1000 millions has been completed so far. He said that Mian Abdul Razzaq & JV Babar Zaheer & company was completing the project.

Likewise, 10 percent construction work on scheme for unserved areas of city at a cost of Rs 300 million has been completed as Pak-Canadian construction company was completing it.

He informed that Punjab government had earmarked Rs 210 million for the schemes concerned in budget 2021-22. He said that both the schemes will be completed by June 2023.

Abdul Salam said that the schemes were launched to provide clean drinking water facility to maximum area of the city. He informed that WASA was providing water supply facility to 55 percent area of the city and added that it will cover 10 percent more area of the city after completion of unserved areas scheme.

Replacement of outlived water supply lines scheme will help to address the complaints related to contaminated water, he concluded.