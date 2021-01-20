UrduPoint.com
Work On Two Mega Water Supply Schemes To Commence From Feb

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:21 PM

Work on two mega water supply schemes to commence from Feb

Work on two water supply schemes of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) at a cost of Rs1300 million will commence from first week of February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Work on two water supply schemes of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) at a cost of Rs1300 million will commence from first week of February.

Deputy Director Water Supply WASA, Abdul Salam told APP here on Wednesday, two water supply schemes were approved in the last budget, which includes scheme for unserved areas of city, with cost of Rs300 million and replacement of outlived water supply lines and tube wells in Multan with cost of Rs1000 million.

He said that tenders for the projects concerned had been opened and work was also allotted to Pak-Canadian Construction Company and Mian Abdul Razzaq Company as the proper work will start from February on these projects.

Deputy Director further remarked that the initial funds to start the work have also been released by the Provincial government. However, the schemes will be completed within three years.

Mr Abdul Salam said that the work was being executed with aim to provide clean drinking water facility to maximum area of the city. The facility will be enhanced to another 20 percent areas of the city He said that the replacement of outlived water supply lines will help address complaints related to contaminated water.

